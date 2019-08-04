Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
Richard A. Raduenz

Richard A. Raduenz Notice
Raduenz, Richard A. Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Preceded in death by his wife Eileen. Loving dad to Sheila Merz and dear grandpa to Vivian and Bret Merz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 6 from 12 to 2 PM with a service at 2 PM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Richard served as an alderman in South Milwaukee for two terms. He volunteered his time at the Bucyrus Erie museum and was a member of the South Milwaukee Lions. In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
