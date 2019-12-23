|
Richard "Dick" A. Sroka
Oak Creek, WI - Born to Eternal Life December 21, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Brocki). Cherished father of Jacqueline (Aaron) Luther and Jennifer (Chris) Blunt. Proud grandfather of Abriana, Lauren, Morgan, Sarah, Julie, Jenna and Ryan. Brother of Linda (Mark) Daly and Carol (Greg) Paulson. Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Kathleen (nee Eckrich) Sroka. Also survived by a niece, nephews, cousins other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10AM to 12PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 9303 S Chicago Road, Oak Creek. Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow.
Dick was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps, having served for four years during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged in 1970, he joined the UW Milwaukee Police Department where he attained the rank of Lieutenant, and served until 2000. Dick graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1981, and enjoyed playing guitar and singing in many bands. He will be dearly missed by the many, many friends he made through the years.
Dick's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions, if so desired may be made to Community Projects for Seniors, 3073 S. Chase Ave, Suite 210, Milwaukee 53207.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019