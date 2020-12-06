Richard A. "Dick" StreffPassed peacefully at St Camillus Health Center on December 1, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a lifelong Wisconsinite and longtime resident of Elm Grove. In his transition he joins the love of his life Margaret P. (Paulus) Streff his wife of 60 years who preceded him to heaven in 2016.Dick was born in Milwaukee in February 1932 to Joseph and Lillian Streff. He embraced his Catholic faith and graduated from Marquette University High School in 1950 and Marquette University in 1954. On July 9, 1955 he married, Margaret Paulus, at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wauwatosa.Upon graduating from Marquette University with a BS in liberal arts, Dick joined his father selling promotional products around southeastern Wisconsin at Joseph J. Streff & Son Inc. He took over all operations upon his father's death in 1960. Dick built a successful business and cultivated countless lifelong friendships with clients and the many wonderful people who worked with him through the years at Streff Advertising. Not one to retire, Dick remained active in sales up until 2019. He enjoyed making calls and seeing his friends. Dick will be remembered for his sincere generosity and appreciation for those in his life. Many will miss his annual holiday ritual of personally delivering calendars and gifts to his clients, friends, and family. For many years Dick organized bell ringers for the Salvation Army, always making sure to take a shift himself. He was generous with his time and money; he gave freely to a number of charities and people in need. He was a proud Rotarian and served on the board of Wauwatosa M&I Bank (later Ridgestone Bank).Sports also played a large role in Dick's life. He was an avid bowler and softball player, sponsoring and playing for teams that won several league championships. Golf was a passion for Dick (and Margaret). Dick learned to play from his best friend, his dad Joseph, and was a long-time member of Westmoor Country Club. Dick and Margaret enjoyed many fun-filled golfing vacations with friends and family to sunny locations in Florida and Arizona.He will be remembered as a loving father to Joseph (Lynn) Streff, Jerry Streff, and MaryAnne (Mark) Roethle, cherished grandfather to Ben (Juliana), Katy, Caroline, Josiah, Jonathan, Maggie and Michael, and a great grandfather to Oliver and Luke.Due to the ongoing pandemic a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday Dec 12, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle. A larger memorial will be held in the summer of 2021.The Streff family would like to thank the many members of Supportive Services at St. Camillus for the compassionate care they provided Dick, bringing him comfort and dignity throughout his time with them.In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Marquette University High School in support of Jesuit education in Milwaukee. Thank you.