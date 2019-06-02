Szopinski, Richard A. "Dick" Found peace on May 29, 2019 at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his parents Anastasia and Edward, his siblings Elaine, Edward Jr., Rosalie, and Ronald, daughter-in-law Minnie, and his first wife Sandra. He is survived by his children Linda (Stephen) Hollister, David, and Jacalyn, his sister-in-law LeeAnn, his brother-in-law Daryl (Mary Lou) Daze, his wife Donna, 23 grandchildren, his first great-grandchild expected in June, nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends. Dick was a practicing Catholic with a strong faith. He enjoyed singing in many church choirs and serving BREAD ministry at St. Mary. He was a proud veteran of the USAF, an alderman in New Berlin, enjoyed acting in local theaters, an avid golfer, served as chief voting inspector in Mukwonago and Greenfield, and had a passion for flying. At his 40 year reunion from St. John Kanty grade school Dick became reacquainted with Donna, a former classmate and friend. They married in 2014 and Dick was welcomed into her family by her children Dori, Damian (Heather), Deanne (Scott), Dean (Jennifer), and Darlyne (Dennis) and their children to whom he became a grandpa. To his grandchildren he was a referee, football coach, battleship challenger, math tutor, and storybook reader. Although Dick and Donna were married only a short time, they enjoyed travel to Door County, North Carolina, Georgia, and EAA shows in Oshkosh. They were fans of Frank Sinatra and doing things "his way." A Celebration of Life and visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, from 1 PM - 2:45 PM, at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (9520 W. Forest Home Ave.). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, followed by military honors. Private cremation services will be held at a later date. If so desired memorials are appreciated to the Milwaukee Homeless Veteran Initiative or the .



