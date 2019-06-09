Services
Richard A. Wythes Notice
Wythes, Richard A. Got his wings on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at the age of 89. Dick was married to his best friend Carol (nee Krause) for 60 years. He had three children who adored him, Richard Jr (deceased), Molly and John. His wonderful sense of humor brought him many friends over his long and happy life and much joy to his extended Wythes, Krause and Farmer family. Besides his family and friends, Dick's biggest interest was in Princeton University where he majored in Architecture. He enjoyed interviewing prospective students, raising money and organizing off campus class reunions. After serving in Korea he sold die-formed products ultimately creating his own company as a manufacturer's representative. Retirement included living in two beautiful communities, River Hills, WI and Boca Grande, FL. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 11am at St Christopher's Church in River Hills. In lieu of flowers please spend some time, as Dick loved to do, enjoying your favorite music.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
