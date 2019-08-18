|
Burkard, Richard Alan "Dick" Richard Alan Burkard passed peacefully on Friday July 26th, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice with family at his side. Richard was born on January 28, 1930 to William and Corinne Burkard of Milwaukee Wisconsin. He is survived by his cherished wife of 58 years Donna Jean (Hughes), sons Timothy(Susan) and Jeffrey, grandsons Steven and David, sister Barbara Burkard, niece Cindy Simmons as well as many additional nephews, nieces, and friends. Richard was proceeded in death by siblings Mary Turner, William, Corinne Neuenfeld, Frank, Harry and Douglas Burkard. He was a long-time resident of the Town of Brookfield, Wisconsin. Richard was a graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and received his engineering degree from Marquette University. Dick was an employee of Globe Union and Johnson Controls for over thirty years and held senior leadership positions in sales and marketing, traveling the world on behalf of both companies. Richard was also involved in many civic and charitable activities including the Board of Directors of The Greater Milwaukee Open and President and Board member of Merrill Hills Country Club. Richard was an extremely generous and caring person. He made the lives of those around him better and loved conversation and social settings all while enjoying a wonderful sense of humor. Richard was a loving Husband and Father and for that we will be forever grateful. The family will celebrate Richard's life with cherished stories, memories of family vacations, holidays, and other times together. No memorial service will be held. Donations in Richard's honor to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin or to Special Olympics of Wisconsin are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019