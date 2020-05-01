Richard Allen Kowal
Richard Allen Kowal

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on April 28, 2020 at the age of 90. He was a very close longtime friend and companion of Dan Bartelt. Good friend of Bob Bartelt and Lynn Vogt. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Alois and Nettie Kowalewski. He will be loved, remembered, and missed by all who knew him.

Richard proudly served in the United States Army. He owned and operated the Ball Game Tavern.

Due to the Covid-19 virus Richard will be laid to rest privately at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus.

A special thank you goes out to all the tremendously capable and wonderfully caring warm hearted employees of St. Anne's. Richard was appreciative of the staff and the many loving residents for their friendship and care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
