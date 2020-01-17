|
|
Richard Allen Sachs, Jr.
Fox Point - Richard Sachs, known by most as "Dick" was the eldest son of Richard Sachs and the late Mary Sachs (nee Biederer) of Elm Grove, WI. As a boy, he lived in Glenview and Evanston, IL with his sisters, Cathy and Diane, and close cousins, the Marcums, before moving to the Milw. area in 1963. He attended Wauwatosa East High School, the Univ. of WI, and Marquette Law School where he made lifelong friendships with many of his best friends today, and where he met his wife and partner of 38 years, Diane O'Connor. Dick worked as a criminal defense attorney, eventually opening a law firm with his wife, O'Connor and Sachs, LLP, and serving as a public defender in Milw., Ozaukee and Washington counties. Together, Dick and Diane raised three daughters, Kathryn Weismiller (Sachs), Jane Sachs and Mary "Max" Lewin (Sachs). Dick was actively involved in getting his girls on the ski slopes - a passion of his, born from childhood ski trips to Michigan and a year he spent working at Alta, Utah. He coached his daughters both in soccer and ski racing, working with the Milw. Kickers, Northstars, Nationals, Nicolet High School and Heiliger Huegel Ski Club.
Dick was always bluntly honest. He preferred to express his love through acts of kindness, whether by cooking, coaching, or accepting professional payment in the form of scotch and bootleg music. Dick will be remembered as a force of nature. He was at once gruff and deeply lovable. His heart was a joyful one - and most people lucky enough to be in his orbit would attest that he was one of the good ones. He was the center of nearly any gathering - cooking incredible food, debating politics, and sharing stories. Dick had a gravitational pull to him - a wry humor he kept to the end, and a deep goodness and sense of fairness that drove him in life. Dick was taken from us unexpectedly after a short battle with cancer. He was loved and will be deeply missed. Dick is survived by his father, Richard Sachs; his wife, Diane O'Connor; daughters, Kathryn (Rick) Weismiller, Jane Sachs, and Mary (Eitan) Lewin; grandchildren, Cody, William, Amelia and Lucille; sisters, Diane Sachs and Cathy Sachs; nephew, Joe (Katie) Wolf and their son, Anthony Liberti; as well as many other loving relatives and friends, including his faithful pal, Dickens. A memorial service will be set at a later date and will be posted at the funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020