Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
1931 - 2019
Richard Allen Schilffarth Notice
Schilffarth, Richard Allen Of Elm Grove (Milwaukee) and Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Richard ("Dick" to his friends and family) died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 2 at the age of 88, exactly 1.5 years from the passing of his beloved wife, Marlene. Dick was happily married to Marlene for 65 years until her passing. Recently, Dick had planned to marry Gail Leonhardt on August 16, 2019. Longtime friends from Puerto Vallarta, both had lost their spouses within the last year and had rediscovered a new fun life together. On Tuesday, Dick went enthusiastically into surgery for replacement of his aorta heart valve but, sadly, the procedure was not successful. His upbeat enthusiasm for life lives on in his family. He leaves behind Son Richard ("Rick") Schilffarth, Daughter and Son-in-law Chris and Ray Krieg, Grandchildren Adam (Catherine) Schilffarth, Kristin (Travis) Roberts, Lauren Krieg, Katharine Krieg, and Susan Krieg. He is further survived by 4 great grandchildren. Dick is also survived by sisters Jean Barnes (California) and JoAnn Bakula (Arizona). Dick began his business career in the financial services industry in 1971. His training began with EF Hutton and, then in 1981, his entrepreneurial spirit lead him to establish his own firm, "Richard Schilffarth and Associates" a financial consulting firm. His next venture, "GS2 Securities, Inc" began in 1993 and which was later acquired by B.C. Ziegler company. He spent the last 12 years of his career at RBC Wealth Management, as a Senior Consultant, prior to his retirement in 2018. In his retirement, he pursued his hobby of wine making in his "Downstairs Winery" and traveled to Mexico and Europe. We Now Celebrate His Life. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 9 from 12:30PM until the time of service at 3PM. No flowers please, memorials can be made to the Sunset Playhouse Theater in Elm Grove or Glacial Lakes Conservancy (Glaciallakes.org, Sheboygan).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
jsonline