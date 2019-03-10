|
Finn, Richard Andrew Born January 24, 1953. Died on February 28, 2019 at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife Chris and their children Ben Duveneck, Courtney (Matt) Szpara, Zack Finn and Amanda, and Max Finn. He had two beautiful grandchildren, Hannah and Brynn Szpara. He is further survived by his brothers Peter (Pat) Finn and Thomas (Julie) Finn. He was preceded in death by his sister Wendy (Wayne) Wudtke and his parents Dr. Charles and Eva Finn. He was loved and will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held this summer at Lake Ripley, which he considered to be the happiest place on Earth.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019