Richard Arthur Doleschy
Richard Arthur Doleschy "Ricky" Entered eternal life unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2019. Born Feb. 19, 1961 in Milwaukee, WI and resided in Coon Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by his father Richard and sister Mary.
Survived by beloved mother Arlene (Schiedemeyer). Loving father of Ariel (Tyler) Schuster and Erin. Beloved brother of Tom (Sue) Bob (Cheryl) Judy, Mike (Sue) Amy (T.J.) Jamar and Jimmy. Survived by special friend (Becky Jordahl) nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday Dec. 19th at St. Alphonsus Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd.) 9:30 am - 11:00 am Mass at 11:00 am.
In Lieu of flowers donations to family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019