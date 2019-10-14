Services
Richard B. Dresden

Richard B. Dresden

Mukwonago - Three Lakes, WI formally of Greendale, WI peacefully passed away on the morning of October 14, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. Dresden. Loving father to Debra (Todd) Strerath, Cheryl Kazda, Pamela (Jeffrey) Knurr, and Keven Dresden.

Proud Grandpa to six and Great Grandpa to seven. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brolen Meadows, Mukwonago, WI and Seasons Hospice for all their wonderful care and support.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
