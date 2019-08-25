|
|
Lee, Richard B. Passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, age 81 years. Best friend and longtime partner of Dan Nicholson. Brother of Robert "Bob" (Marge) Lee. Dear friend of Gregg, Dennis, Daryll, John, Michael, and Jackie. Preceded in death by his parents George "Abner" Lee and Celina C. Lee (Nee Olson) and his aunts Ina and Gunhild "Gunnie". Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4th, from 10-2 at Milw. Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church, 1853 N. 75th St. A Funeral Service will follow at 2PM. Private Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019