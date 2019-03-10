|
Scott, Richard B. 3/10/1939 - 3/5/2019. Loving husband of 53 years to Louise E. Scott. Proud father to Shannon Scott and Sheryl (Rick Wearing) Scott. Proudest grandpa to Cameron Scott. Dick was born and raised in Shorewood. Upon graduating high school, joined the Navy. Served on the USS Prairie AD-15 and the USS Grand Canyon AD-28. Was employed at the Wisconsin Gas Co. for many years. Dick was an avid HO model railroader and a longtime member of the Moo Crew. Loved doing train shows. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. Service at 7 PM. Entombment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, have a Mass said for him at Old St. Mary's, 835 N. Milwaukee St, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019