Richard B. Shadd
Richard B. Shadd

Oak Creek, WI - Found peace October 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving husband of Lorraine (nee Warzinski) for 66 years. Cherished father of Sue (Brian) Liebhauser and Denis (Diane (nee Abendschein)). Beloved grandfather of Lauryn (Kris) Reiterman, Brittni Liebhauser, Erik Shadd, Lynsi (Greg) Springman, Brandon Liebhauser. Great-grandfather of Luke "Little Guy" Reiterman. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Richard's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care.

Richard is on his way to the 19th hole, where he has a tee time with Big Dave...

Private family services were held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
