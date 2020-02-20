|
|
Richard B. Tulpa
passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Loving father of the late Kevin, Rebecca (Scott) Harr, Erin (Wesley) Sweet, Ashley, and Daniel. Grandfather of Kolby, Zach, Jordan, Grace, and Madeline. Brother of Arthur. Special friend of Linda. Rich is further survived by his ex-wife, Lisa, other family, and many close friends at the V.A. Medical Center.
Rich was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served for the US Army as a Chaplain's Assistant. He grew up in Chicago with his mother, Lillian, his father, Ben, and his brother, Arthur. Chicago sports attire is welcome and encouraged at his service. "Da Bears"
Rich will be remembered for his goofy spirit and kind heart.
Visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 1:00PM-3:00PM. Memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home at 3:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020