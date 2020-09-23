Richard Barrington

Richard BarringtonTuesday, September 22, 2020. Age 75 years. Loving husband for 51 years of Peggy Barrington. Loving dad of Terry (Rebecca) Barrington and Traci Barrington (Fiance Jeff Sanchez). Proud Grandpa of Genesis, Bella and Dominic Barrington; Gavin, Kelton and Aiden Lillyroot. Further survived by other family and friends.The family will be hosting a memorial gathering on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Greendale American Legion Post #416, 6351 W. Grange Ave. Greendale. Military Honors at 4 PM.Richard was a U.S. Navy Seabee proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. His passion for service carried into teaching Americanism to local schools, community groups and at local events.