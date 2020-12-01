Richard Bosley SchmidtChandler - Passed away on March 7th, 2020, age 98 years. Richard was born to Eugene and Flora in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 6th, 1921. He grew up during the Great Depression and proudly served his country in WW2 with the Merchant Marines. In 1961 he married Donna, and they raised their four sons in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He spent 42 years at Allis-Chalmers Corp. before retiring in 1984. In 2018 he moved with his son Fred to Chandler, Arizona to be with the rest of his family.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 28 years, Donna. He is survived by his four sons, Daniel, Frederick, Michael, Kenneth, and two grandchildren, Kayla and Derek.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 W. Capitol Dr.Richard was an example of the "greatest generation"; patriotic, honest, hardworking, God-fearing, and devoted to raising his family. He loved conversation, maintaining family home, reading newspapers, classic movies, steaks on the grill, spontaneous song, and most of all, ballroom dancing. He loved living every day.He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and he will live on in all of us.