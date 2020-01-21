Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Boyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Boyle Notice
Richard "Dick" Boyle

Neosho - Dick passed away peacefully at home January 18, 2020 at the age of 83. He will be deeply missed by his wife Kathryn of 44 years, his children Jeffrey, Deborah (Leary) Dean and Cheryl Boyle. Dick was a loving grandpa to Jessica (Kevin) Kruchten and great grandpa to Conor and Alex. Further survived by his brother-in-law Donald Siewert, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 11 am until Military Honors Service at 3 pm. Please see www.schmidtandbartelt.com for further information.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline