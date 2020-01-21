|
|
Richard "Dick" Boyle
Neosho - Dick passed away peacefully at home January 18, 2020 at the age of 83. He will be deeply missed by his wife Kathryn of 44 years, his children Jeffrey, Deborah (Leary) Dean and Cheryl Boyle. Dick was a loving grandpa to Jessica (Kevin) Kruchten and great grandpa to Conor and Alex. Further survived by his brother-in-law Donald Siewert, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday January 30, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 11 am until Military Honors Service at 3 pm. Please see www.schmidtandbartelt.com for further information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020