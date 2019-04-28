Services
Bryce, Richard Of Milwaukee, found peace April 19, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Nancy Bryce (nee Rozga). Loving father of Randall Bryce, James (Erica) Bryce, and Jennifer (James) Conigliaro. Proud grandfather of Grace, Benjamin, Hope, and Georgia. Friend to Lenore. Preceded in death by his siblings James and Dorothy. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass on Monday, May 6, at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. 3722 S. 58th St, Milwaukee. Memorial gathering on Monday from 9:00AM until time of Mass at church. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Richard was a proud retiree from the Milwaukee Police Department, a veteran of the US Army, and an avid sheepshead player.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
