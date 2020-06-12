Richard "Dick" Bscherer
passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Dick will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 West Capital Drive Brookfield, 53005 on Monday, June 15th. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Chimes at 1:00pm, followed by a service at 2:00pm and burial. Reception to follow.
passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Dick will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 West Capital Drive Brookfield, 53005 on Monday, June 15th. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Chimes at 1:00pm, followed by a service at 2:00pm and burial. Reception to follow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.