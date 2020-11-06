Richard "Dick" Buege
Wauwatosa - Was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at the age of 97. Preceded in death by his loving wife Charlotte (nee Hikade). Loving mother of Joann Bowman, Susan (Mark) Wilder, Karen (Dan) Jakala, William (Christine) Buege, Paul (Andrea) Buege and James (Laura) Buege. Proud grandfather of Michael (Lisa), Alexander (Rosemary), James, Patrick (Kelly), Andrew, Kathleen, Zachery, Gabrielle, Hannah, Leah, Charlie and proud great-grandfather of Paige, Carter, Kora and Ellison.
Dick was a graduate of Washington High School and attended UWM in the Architectural Studies Program prior to serving in the United States Army during WWII. His professional career spanned several industries and was most notable within the livestock industry where he was a broker and owner of Clough Cook & Company.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and can be made to: "The Richard "Dick" Buege Memorial Fund" at the Order of St. Camillus Foundation, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd. Wauwatosa, WI 53226, or online at www.stcam.com
Dick's family would like to express their gratitude to all of his health-care providers at Ascension and Froedhert and The Medical College. To his extended family at St. Camillus, who touched Dick's life each day, YOU hold a special place in his heart, and we are so grateful that you chose to share a part of your life with him.