Adams, Richard C. of Brown Deer, entered the kingdom of heaven surrounded by loved ones on June 13, 2019, age 69 years. Survived by his best friend and loving wife of 46 years, Beverly (nee Acterberg). Devoted father and hero to Michelle (Shaun) Zaskowski and Kim (Chris) Smessaert. Proud papa of Owen, Olivia, Alexander, and Sofia. Dear brother of Ron (Gail), Bob (Sue), Randy (Sue) Adams, and Laurie Franke. Brother-in-law of Kathy Kropelin and Mark (Beth) Acterberg. Also survived and loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 6:00 PM at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (799 St. Paul Dr.), Slinger. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, at the church, from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated.
