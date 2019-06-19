|
|
Clark, Richard C. Reunited with his beloved wife of 60 years, Carol (nee Siepe), on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 89 . Cherished dad of Holly (Tony) Bamke, Debbie (Peter) Ferr, Susie Clark and the late Jimmy Clark. Proud grandpa of Amanda and Lindsey Ferr. Dear brother of Doris Fillipi and the late Al Sangrik. Dear brother-in-law of Gary (Maria) Siepe. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019