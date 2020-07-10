Richard C. Fortino"Reckless" Rode home on July 6, 2020 at the age of 61. Father of James and Benjamin Fortino. Grandpa of Elijah, Kayden, William, Maryann and Matthew Fortino. Brother of Judy Sutter. Stepson of James Benning. Uncle of Michele, Jeff, Carrie and Greg. Close friend of Cheryl Klonowski. Preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Jane, and his sister Lynn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be Thursday July 16, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4pm until time of service at 6pm. Stories and memories are welcome.