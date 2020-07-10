1/
Richard C. Fortino
Richard C. Fortino

"Reckless" Rode home on July 6, 2020 at the age of 61. Father of James and Benjamin Fortino. Grandpa of Elijah, Kayden, William, Maryann and Matthew Fortino. Brother of Judy Sutter. Stepson of James Benning. Uncle of Michele, Jeff, Carrie and Greg. Close friend of Cheryl Klonowski. Preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Jane, and his sister Lynn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday July 16, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4pm until time of service at 6pm. Stories and memories are welcome.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
16
Service
06:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
