Richard C. Hermann
Milwaukee - Reunited with his beloved wife, Elaine E. on January 1, 2020 at the age of 100. Loving dad of Marilyn (the late Todd) Wilkinson, Eric (Wendy) Hermann, Louise Jakusz (Frank Carini). He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard proudly served in the US Army with the rank of Master Sergeant in World War II, he was a retiree of MCTS, and loved carpentry, woodworking and stained and fused glass. SPECIAL THANKS to Zilber Hospice for their loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. ALEXANDER SITE 1568 W. Holt Ave. Monday, January 6th at 10:00 A.M. Visitation AT CHURCH on Monday from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020