Last, Richard C. "Dick" Went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Bendowske) for 66 years. Proud dad of Gary (Teresa) Last and Joan (Greg) Hiebing. Loving grandpa of Matt (Brittany) Last, Kevin Last, Lauren Parkins andStephanie (Matt) Kempfert. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dick was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a participant of Honor Flight #47. Visitation at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 900 Michigan Ave., South Milwaukee, on Friday, August 30 from 10 - 10:45 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Private burial at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Honor Flight or the appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
jsonline