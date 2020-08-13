1/
Richard C. Leidy
Richard C. Leidy

Richard C. "Richie", "Drawz" "Chopper" Leidy passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 at the age of 44. Richard is survived by is son, Elijah "Bubba" Leidy, step-son, Allan "Bigga" Zanow, and brother, John Leidy. He was predeceased by his parents, Suzanne "Suzi" Ivans and Gene Leidy. He will be deeply missed by many great friends he made laugh throughout his life. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 at Monica's on Astor, 1228 N Astor St. Milwaukee.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
