Richard C. Quick
Richard C. Quick

Died on September 1, 2020, at Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa. He is survived by his sister, Paulette; brother and sister in law, Robert and Claudia; and nieces, Megan and Cassie.

For many years Richard was director of The Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc. After relocating to Milwaukee, he worked at Ten Chimneys and US Bank. He was an active member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Milwaukee, and served on the Board of Deacons and sang in the choir.

Richard will be interred at Immanuel Presbyterian Church Columbarium, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Richard has requested memorials be sent to the Church, at 1105 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
