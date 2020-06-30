Richard D. BosettiFound eternal peace on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, age 85 years. Beloved husband for 62 years to Mary (nee Bruce). Dear dad of Rhonda Davis, Anthony (Rose) Bosetti, Julieann (the late Kelly) Rahn and Paula Lehigh. Brother of Gene (the late Sue) Bosetti, Norman (Rosie) Bosetti, the late Marge (the late Leon) Wierschem and Patricia (Fred) Stern. Brother-in-law of Joan Bruce and Frank (Kathy) Bruce. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, other family and friends.Richard was a retiree of Master Lock Company after 40 years, U.S. Army veteran and an active member of Southside Church of Christ.Visitation on Sunday, July 5, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM. Private service will be held.Private interment Highland Memorial Park. If desired, memorials to Southside Church of Christ are appreciated.