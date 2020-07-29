Richard "Rich" D. Groshek
Jackson - age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Froedtert in Menomonee Falls. Rich was born on January 25, 1934 in Rosholt, WI to Theodore and Julia (nee Piotrowski) Groshek.
Rich is survived by his children, Carrie (Peter) Halbauer, Mike, Jack (Sharon), Steve and Laurie (Mike) Williams; grandson Chris, other relatives and friends.
Rich is preceded in death by his loving wife Judith A. Groshek (nee Steffen).
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) from 4:00PM until 6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11:00AM at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Military Honors to follow Mass. Family Interment at St. Hubert's Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com