Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Lake Vista Pavilion
4001 Lake Vista Pkwy
Oak Creek, WI
Hahn, Richard D. Passed away at home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 68. Caring father of Kevin Hahn and Keri (Mike) Schmidt. Proud grandpa of Georgia and Bryce Doxtator, and Caleb and Noah Hahn. Great grandpa of Makiah. Brother of Jeannie Hahn-Thomas, Mike Hahn and the late Don Hahn. Richard greatly enjoyed playing golf, and serving as a little league umpire for over 10 years. Richard served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam conflict. After 25 years of service, Richard retired from Cooper Industries. The family will be hosting a memorial gathering at Lake Vista Pavilion, 4001 Lake Vista Pkwy, Oak Creek, on SUNDAY, August 25, 2019 from 11 to 3 PM. Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
