Richard "Dick" D. Lemieux
South Milwaukee - passed away peacefully on August 09, 2020. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia; his children Rick (Barbara) and Bob; his grandchildren Vicky, Dana (Chris) and Samantha (Chris); great grandchildren Olivia, Izzy, Emma, Jenna, Bailey and Kyndal; his siblings Dolores, Marilyn (Virgil) and Myron along with many more family and friends. Richard is preceded in death by his daughter Vicky; his granddaughter Nicole; his parents Keough and Leah; his siblings Don and Joyce.
Dick retired, after 40 years, from Bucyrus Erie.
Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel (1314 Manitoba Ave, South Milwaukee) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until time of service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.