1/
Richard D. "Dick" Lemieux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" D. Lemieux

South Milwaukee - passed away peacefully on August 09, 2020. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia; his children Rick (Barbara) and Bob; his grandchildren Vicky, Dana (Chris) and Samantha (Chris); great grandchildren Olivia, Izzy, Emma, Jenna, Bailey and Kyndal; his siblings Dolores, Marilyn (Virgil) and Myron along with many more family and friends. Richard is preceded in death by his daughter Vicky; his granddaughter Nicole; his parents Keough and Leah; his siblings Don and Joyce.

Dick retired, after 40 years, from Bucyrus Erie.

Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel (1314 Manitoba Ave, South Milwaukee) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until time of service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Service
12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home, South Shore Chapel
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
My life is full of memories of growing up surrounded by my Fathers Family.. my Uncles and Aunts were so influential in who I became... I knew I was home, and safe with my Uncle Dick... I knew he had an eye on me after Dad passed... I will miss your smile, your wink, your hugs, your unconditional acceptance..you were always there to brighten my day. Rest in Peace Uncle Dick
Julie Lemieux
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved