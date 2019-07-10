|
|
Rodman, Richard D. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 62. Son of Ernest and the late Alice. Loving husband to Janet. Dear father to Michael, James (Sarah) and Alyssa. Grandpa to Joseph and brother to Bryan (Mary) and the late Cheryl. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Richard worked for the South Milwaukee Street Department for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved making people laugh and will be deeply missed. Memorial visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee) on Monday, July 15 from 10 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019