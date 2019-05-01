|
Sikora, Richard D. Went Home to be with the Lord April 28,2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Wisler) ( Paulson) for 42 years. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his daughter, Theresa Thelner. Survived by his children, Cynthia Sikora, Catherine (Victor) Sikora, Mark (Darlene) Sikora and Jeanne (Stephen) Sikora. Further survived by his step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service Thursday May 2 at 2PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME followed by burial at Sunnyside Cemetery with full Military Honors. Visitation Thursday 12 Noon until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Menomonee Falls Kiwanis Club appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019