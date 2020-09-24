Richard Danning "Rick"Brookfield - September 20, 2020 age 58 years. Beloved husband of Mitze (Nee Parker). Loving father of Katie Danning, Lauren (Jorge) Gonzalez and Kaylee Radtke. Dear grandpa of Elena Gonzalez. Cherished son of Willard and Lyla Danning. Brother of Suzanne (Frank) Fraser. Loving uncle of Nathan, Jessie, and Ben. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private visitation and funeral was held. A celebration of Rick's Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial to the Pro-Health Foundation in Rick's name would be appreciated.