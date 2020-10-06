1/
Richard Davis "Doc" Gibson
Richard Davis "Doc" Gibson

West Bend - 95, passed away, Sat. Oct. 3, 2020.

Doc graduated in 1951 from Northwestern Medical School in Chicago, moved to West Bend, and practiced medicine for 41 years retiring in 1996.

Doc is survived by his wife, Carolyn (nee Kappe); four sons, Richard (Kristine Mooney) Gibson M.D., James (Anita) Gibson, Robert (Sheree) Gibson M.D., and Thomas (Tracy) Gibson; his son-in-law, William Anderson; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Carolyn Anderson.

Per his request, a private burial will be held at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.

Memorials to a charity of your choice or to The Albrecht Free Clinic, 908 West Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095 are appreciated.

The family would like to thank his physician, colleague, and friend G. Michael Mosley M.D. and his staff for the kind and compassionate care through the years.

Please consider signing our online guest book, (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
