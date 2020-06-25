Richard Dobschuetz

Richard DobschuetzRichard A. Dobschuetz USMCMilwaukee - Found peace June 18, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Preceded in death by his parents George and Gertrude Dobschuetz. Beloved father of Erin (Jamie) Kieckhafer and Katie Dobschuetz. Loving grandparent of Jake and Jayden with Lois Dobschuetz. Further survived by sister, Gloria Lau, and many friends and family. Passionate woodworker and proud veteran of USMC. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.