Richard Dunk
Waukesha - Richard Dunk passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on September 19, 1934 in Iron River Michigan, the son of John and Mary Dunk. He retired from Peck Foods as Plant Manager in 1995. He loved to travel and was an avid photographer.Richard was the Beloved husband and best friend of Beverly for 64 years, Loving Dad of Richard (Debby) and Robert (Andrea), Dearest Grandpa of Anthony, Jesse (Kayla), Andrew and Michelle, brother to Susan (Thomas) Pflanz . He will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally Kneebone and sister-in-law Marlene Burke.The visitation for Richard will be held on Monday January 13, 2019 from 10:00a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N Moreland Blvd. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Friends of Retzer Nature Center, S14W28167 Madison Street, Waukesha, 53188 would be welcome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020