Richard E. Black, of Dousman, formerly of Madison and Poynette, passed away April 4, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1939, in South Bend, Indiana, to parents Dorothy Eleanor (Santose) and Henry Francis McNabb. He was a twin to Suzanne Elizabeth. Several years later, after the death of their parents, the McNabbs were adopted by William and Irma Black. He graduated from Poynette High School and entered the University of Wisconsin in 1957. In the mid 60's, Richard continued his postponed college education, due to military service, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in the early 70's. In 1976, Richard joined the Fraternity of Freemasonry and has been a member of Commonwealth Lodge No. 325, F&AM of Madison for 36 years. He had the honor of serving as "The Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons in Wisconsin" during the year from June 1999 to June 2000. Richard is survived by his wife, Susan (Schipper-Wiseman); son, R. Edward Black; grandson, Conrad of California; four step-children: Paul (Barbara), Jami (Robert), Beth (Joe) and Samuel (Samantha); 16 step-grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), David, Jennifer (Gavin), Ashley (Bowen), Sarah, Stephen, Samuel, Sophia, Simon, Matthew and Eleanor; two step-great-grandchildren, John and Lydia, and twin sister, Suzanne Black of Utah, brother, Paul of Poynette; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. His body was cremated, and a private burial was held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A memorial service for Richard will be held at THREE PILLARS RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES, 410 N. Main Street, Dousman, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019