Richard E. Dieringer
Richard E. Dieringer

Passed away July 15, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife, Joan. Loving dad of Richard, Jodi, Sue (Steve), Vicki, and Jim (Suzi). Proud Buppa of 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other extended family and friends.

Richard loved fishing, old Westerns, and visiting the casino. He will be dearly missed.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
