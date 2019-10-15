|
Richard E. Doebler
Richard E. Doebler, 94, formerly of Milwaukee, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 11, 2019 at WI Veterans Home in King, WI.
He was the owner/operator of the RE Doebler Company, Inc. in Milwaukee.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home - Main Chapel in King, WI. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. Friday until the time services at King, WI.
Burial will be in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI with full military honors.
Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019