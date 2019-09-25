|
Richard E. "Rick" Kramer
Menomonee Falls - September 23,2019, Age 80 years. Beloved husband of Gail (Nee Reese). Loving father of Leslie (Jim) Hayes, John (Stacey) and Jeff (Ann) Kramer. Proud grandpa of Nathan, Alex, Lauren, Benjamin and Ava. Dear brother of Cathy (Hal) Baumbach. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday September 23 at 6PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends Monday 3:30PM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019