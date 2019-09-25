Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Richard E. "Rick" Kramer

Menomonee Falls - September 23,2019, Age 80 years. Beloved husband of Gail (Nee Reese). Loving father of Leslie (Jim) Hayes, John (Stacey) and Jeff (Ann) Kramer. Proud grandpa of Nathan, Alex, Lauren, Benjamin and Ava. Dear brother of Cathy (Hal) Baumbach. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday September 23 at 6PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. The family will greet friends Monday 3:30PM until time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
