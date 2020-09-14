Richard E. Lanke



Fredonia - 84, went home to his Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 unexpectedly after a 14-day battle with the Covid-19 virus at Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital in Mequon. He was born August 29, 1936, the son of Lawrence and Helen (nee Allen) Lanke. On June 23, 1956 he married JoAnn Rathbun in Prairie du Chien, WI and together they had two daughters Jill (Wayne) Casper and Jackie (Kevin) Schuettpelz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Divine Savior Parish, Holy Cross Chapel (5330 Co. Rd. B, Belgium, WI 53004). Visitation will be at the Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074) from 9:00-10:30am Friday morning prior to the service. Richard's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the ICU nurses (especially Lauren Kaslick) who were at his side when his family was prohibited from being there due to the virus.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store