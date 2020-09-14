1/
Richard E. Lanke
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Lanke

Fredonia - 84, went home to his Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 unexpectedly after a 14-day battle with the Covid-19 virus at Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospital in Mequon. He was born August 29, 1936, the son of Lawrence and Helen (nee Allen) Lanke. On June 23, 1956 he married JoAnn Rathbun in Prairie du Chien, WI and together they had two daughters Jill (Wayne) Casper and Jackie (Kevin) Schuettpelz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Divine Savior Parish, Holy Cross Chapel (5330 Co. Rd. B, Belgium, WI 53004). Visitation will be at the Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074) from 9:00-10:30am Friday morning prior to the service. Richard's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the ICU nurses (especially Lauren Kaslick) who were at his side when his family was prohibited from being there due to the virus.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Eernisse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Savior Parish, Holy Cross Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eernisse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved