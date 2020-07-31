1/1
Richard E. Marceau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Marceau

Milwaukee - Richard E. Marceau, 94, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, Iowa. No public visitation is planned and no memorials are requested. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.CarsonAndSon.com.

Richard was born on April 28, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Edward and Vera (Hillyer) Marceau. He graduated from high school and after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. When his service was complete he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Business degree.

On August 28, 1948, Richard married Donna Rae Belitz, the beginning of a 63 year marriage. He was a true partner in raising his family with Donna. He also was an ambitious businessman. Through the next decades he worked for Red Owl Foods and Honeywell. He moved the family to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and began work at Sola Basic Industries, General Signal and upon retirement in 1991, Richard was President and COO of Briggs and Stratton Corporation.

He is survived by one sister, Mary (Marceau) Dowdle, five sons, Kirk (Beth) Marceau, Brian Marceau, David Marceau, Paul (Dawn) Marceau and Jim Marceau. He will also be missed by five Grandchildren and six Great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Donna.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved