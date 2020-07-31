Richard E. Marceau
Milwaukee - Richard E. Marceau, 94, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, Iowa. No public visitation is planned and no memorials are requested. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.CarsonAndSon.com
Richard was born on April 28, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Edward and Vera (Hillyer) Marceau. He graduated from high school and after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. When his service was complete he enrolled at the University of Minnesota and graduated with a Business degree.
On August 28, 1948, Richard married Donna Rae Belitz, the beginning of a 63 year marriage. He was a true partner in raising his family with Donna. He also was an ambitious businessman. Through the next decades he worked for Red Owl Foods and Honeywell. He moved the family to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and began work at Sola Basic Industries, General Signal and upon retirement in 1991, Richard was President and COO of Briggs and Stratton Corporation.
He is survived by one sister, Mary (Marceau) Dowdle, five sons, Kirk (Beth) Marceau, Brian Marceau, David Marceau, Paul (Dawn) Marceau and Jim Marceau. He will also be missed by five Grandchildren and six Great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Donna.