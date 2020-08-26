1/
Richard E. "Dick" Marciniak
Richard "Dick" E. Marciniak

Sussex - Born to Eternal Life August 25,2020 at the age of 81 years. Preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Mary Marciniak and his sister Joan Bakke. Loving brother of Sharon (Hank) Adams. Dear uncle of Cindi, the late Teri, Bill, Tim, Susan, Mike, Michelle and TJ. Further survived by other relatives and friends including his Cadillac friends. Dick retired from Crest Cadillac after 60 years in the industry, spending many of those years with Metropolitan Cadillac. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Visitation Saturday at St. Rita Catholic Church 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
