Richard E. Nelson
Wauwatosa - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Colleen Nelson for 48 years. Proud father of Susan (David) Goodson, Kathleen (Dan) Major, and Gregory (Heather) Nelson. Loving grandpa of Sophia, Elizabeth, Lucille, Emma, Ruby, Miles, and Finnegan. Also loved by his brother John, sister Rosemarie, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Private services to be held.
Memorials appreciated to The Milwaukee Parks Foundation or American Heart Association.
You were loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.