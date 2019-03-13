|
Passig, Richard E. On Monday, March 4, 2019, resident of the Riderwood Retirement Community of Silver Spring, MD and formally of Laytonsville, MD. Dick was born on September 24, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; son of the late Erwin and Elizabeth Passig. He was predeceased by his wife, Letitia. He served as a clothing sales store and real estate accountant from 1954-1958 in the U.S. Air Force. He then used the Korean G.I. Bill to graduate from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with an economics degree in 1962. He was a dedicated civil servant, serving 32 years as a marketing specialist with the USDA/FAS until his retirement in 1991. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, 520 Grand Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126, on Friday, March 15, at 10am. Memorial donations may be made to the Mid Atlantic Scottish Terrier Education and Rescue, Inc., www.masterpup.org. www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019