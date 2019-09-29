|
Richard E. Semotan
West Allis - Richard E. Semotan, Age 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend of Beth (nee Wisler), loving son of Roger and Joanne Semotan, dear brother of Mike (Tina) Semotan, Susan (John) Mielke and Cyndee (Bob) Hansen, stepfather of Alexandra (Brandon) Gardner, and further survived by a niece, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Rich graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1983 where he met his wife. He loved music and enjoyed his career as a DJ. He also enjoyed participating in West Allis Special Olympics with his love to run, bowl, and play baseball and bocce ball. Rich had a wonderful smile and great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him but our lives are so much more complete for the time we were blessed spending with him. Private family service to be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019